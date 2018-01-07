Teen Arrested on Charges of Firing Shots into House

Teen arrested on charges of firing shots into home

A local teen was arrested Saturday and taken to jail on charges of firing a pistol into an apartment home in broad daylight on the west side of Erie.

Erie police arrested 19-year-old Michael Shultz of West 18th Street and charged him with firing shots into an upstairs apartment at 1244 East 11th Street around 12:15 p.m.

The suspect was arrested at 17th and Walnut Streets. Police say he was found in possession of a handgun.

The teen is changed with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, propulsion of missiles, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering others.

He was arraigned and taken to the county prison with bond set at 150-thousand-dollars.

No one was hurt in the incident.

