Update: Officer-Involved Shooting in Summit Township Critically Injures Man

Pennsylvania State Police shot and critically injured a man who fired an assault rifle at troopers who were called to a domestic dispute in Summit Township early Sunday morning, investigators said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday at a residence along Dorn Road. The man's wife called for help. She reported that after taking a pistol away from her husband he retrieved an assault rifle from his bedroom.

When State Police arrived, they gave verbal commands for the suspect, a 71-year-old man, to drop the weapon, but he refused and began firing the rifle at the troopers, according to investigators.

State Police Lt. Wayne Kline, Commander of the Criminal Investigation Section for Troop E, confirmed that three troopers returned fire. According to preliminary information, each fired two rounds from their service weapons. The officers' shots hit the suspect at least once in the abdomen. The man's name is being withheld at this time. After undergoing emergency surgery he remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma at UPMC Hamot.

Erie News Now talked with neighbors who heard the gunfire and are shocked something like this would take place in their neighborhood. "Summit Township is a small community, tight knit and so to hear that news was a little not disturbing just surprising because we feel like we know everybody up and down the road and everybody is good neighbors," said Laban Marsh.

Under Pennsylvania State Police policy regarding the use of deadly force, all five troopers who responded to the Summit Township incident have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is completed.

Investigators are conferring with Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri. State Police officials and the D.A. on Monday are expected to release the name of the suspect and the criminal charges he is facing. In the meantime, a police guard is keeping watch over the man at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

