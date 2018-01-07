Pennsylvania Farm Show Opens in Harrisburg with New Attractions - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Farm Show Opens in Harrisburg with New Attractions

Posted: Updated:

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is back with new attractions this year.

The 102nd annual show runs from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13 in Harrisburg. It boasts nearly 6,000 animals and 300 commercial exhibits.

A collection of new displays are debuting that include a green farming area, a hemp exhibit and a cow birthing center.

Fan favorites like the duckling slide and chick hatch display have returned.

Patrons will also be able to sample a variety of food including pulled pork sandwiches and cookies.

Visitors can also enjoy agricultural art and live entertainment. A butter sculpture unveiled Thursday highlights the state's dairy industry.

MORE: Pennsylvania Farm Show

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now and WHP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com