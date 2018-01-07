Pennsylvania Farm Show Opens in Harrisburg with New Attractions

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is back with new attractions this year.

The 102nd annual show runs from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13 in Harrisburg. It boasts nearly 6,000 animals and 300 commercial exhibits.

A collection of new displays are debuting that include a green farming area, a hemp exhibit and a cow birthing center.

Fan favorites like the duckling slide and chick hatch display have returned.

Patrons will also be able to sample a variety of food including pulled pork sandwiches and cookies.

Visitors can also enjoy agricultural art and live entertainment. A butter sculpture unveiled Thursday highlights the state's dairy industry.

