Erie Homeowners Can Borrow Roof Rakes through Red Cross

Homeowners can borrow roof rakes from the American Red Cross's Erie Office.

The rakes have a 21-foot reach and can be borrowed for 24 hours. ID is required upon pickup.

The Red Cross encourages anyone interested to call ahead to reserve a rake at 814-833-0942.

The office is located at 4961 Pittsburgh Ave. It is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All American Red Cross disaster assistance is provided free of charge thanks to voluntary donations and, in part, by contributions given through the United Way.

