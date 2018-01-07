Erie Homeowners Can Borrow Roof Rakes through Red Cross

Homeowners can borrow roof rakes from the American Red Cross's Erie Office.

The rakes have a 21-foot reach and can be borrowed for 24 hours. ID is required upon pickup.

The Red Cross encourages anyone interested to call ahead to reserve a rake at 814-833-0942.

The office is located at 4961 Pittsburgh Ave. It is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All American Red Cross disaster assistance is provided free of charge thanks to voluntary donations and, in part, by contributions given through the United Way.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.