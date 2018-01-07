Bills Fall To Jaguars In Wild Card - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bills Fall To Jaguars In Wild Card



The Buffalo Bills first playoff appearance since 1999 ended with a Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars 10-3.

Blake Bortles threw the only touchdown of the game in the third quarter to Oil City product Ben Koyack to give the Jaguars their only lead of the game.

Tyrod Taylor was 17-37 for 134 yard and an interception. He left with under two minutes to play in the game with an apparent head injury.

LeSean McCoy ran for 75 yards in the loss on 19 carries.

Jacksonville advances to AFC Divisional Round where they will play Pittsburgh next Sunday at 1:05 on WSEE.

