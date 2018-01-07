NFL Merchandise Sales Up with Bills, Steelers Making Playoffs

There has been a drop in NFL merchandise sales, but an Erie area business hopes the playoffs will change that.

Sports Obsession in the Millcreek Mall hope the playoff run for two are NFL teams with a big local fan base will translate into big business.

It's the first time in 17 years that the Buffalo Bills have made the playoffs, which has excited a lot of local fans.

The business has sold a lot of jerseys, T-shirts and novelty items.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also made it to the playoffs.

The success of both teams means Sports Obsession is seeing a spike in sales.

"We see a lot of the Bills because they haven't made it for so many years," said Kathy Bucksbee, sales clerk for Sports Obsession. "For the Steelers, it can be hit and miss. I think people are starting to come back after the issue dealing with the NFL."

Sports Obsession also has a store in Buffalo, New York, where sales have been through the roof.

