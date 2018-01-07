LECOM Hosts Annual Ball for Medical Students - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

LECOM Hosts Annual Ball for Medical Students

Posted:

LECOM hosted its annual ball for first and second year medical students Friday night at the Ambassador Conference Center on Peach Street.

More than 400 people enjoyed dinner and dancing.

Proceeds benefit Safe Kids Erie, which works with parents and families to raise awareness about injury prevention through educational programs and community initiatives.

