A Simple Thank You: Local Officials Show Appreciation for Team Rubicon

A special thank you, Sunday night for the work of Team Rubicon in helping the region dig out from feet of holiday snowfall.



Volunteers were treated to a meal, courtesy of Lou Bizzarro's Ringside Restaurant.



They were also presented with several citations of appreciation for their ongoing work in Erie after the record snowstorm.



Ryan Bizazarro's office, Erie City Councilman, Kathy Fatica, and Millcreek Township Supervisor, Jim Bock, each announced their citations.



For the officials, it's a simple way to show appreciation.



And for Team Rubicon, while they are overwhelmed by the community support. They take it in stride as they still have unfinished business.

"We thought this was just a small thing that we could do to thank them.” said Fatica “Some of them have come from as far away as 400 miles. They've been helping to dig us out, and we're so grateful."

"By the time we leave, some of us are already getting requests to go on to the next operation, and starting up somewhere else.” said Team Rubicon Commander, Matthieu Sanders “ So, there's always going to be the next operation, and so, everybody that's here, they know, they've helped somebody. At least, one or two people. We know the number is much higher than that, and they're going to go on to the next mission, where they're going to help other people in another community."

Team Rubicon will remain in Erie through next week, they'll leave on Friday the 12th.