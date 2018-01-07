Man In Custody After Standoff In Millcreek

The Millcreek swat team was called into action when a man making threats barricaded himself in his home late Sunday afternoon.

Patrol officers first responded to the Nak Mobile Home Park on West Ridge Road, then called for the swat team.



The adult male kept them at bay for about three hours...before he was safely taken into custody.

Police transported the man to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.



Because of the circumstances, Millcreek Police say no criminal charges are pending and they are not releasing the man's name