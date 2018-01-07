Neglected Dogs Rescued from Jamestown, New York Fire Recovering

A pair of neglected dogs that were found during a house fire in Jamestown, New York are making an amazing recovery, according to Jamestown Veterinarian Hospital's associate veterinarian Dr. Gregory Hoyt.

Mia, a female toy poodle, and Milky Way remain in the care of the Jamestown Veterinarian Hospital after firefighters found the dogs in horrible conditions.

The staff has become close with the dogs, but veterinarian technician and trainer Cassandra Heil has developed a strong bond with them.

The dogs will continue to receive care and treatment at the Veterinarian Hospital until they go up for adoption once Jamestown Police settle the court case with the owners of the dogs.

Jamestown Fire and Police were called to 12 Mount Vernon Place around 9:23 a.m. Nov. 16 for a reported fire.

Everyone got out okay, but firefighters had to rescue the dogs from inside the residence, police said.

Three residents of the home - David M. Wright, 31; William L. Wright, 39; and Lisa A. Bortz, 40 - were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Mia was found with extremely matted hair, was covered in feces with open sores, and had a large cyst on its abdomen, according to Jamestown Police.

