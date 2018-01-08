Local Bills Fan Reflect On a Great Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Bills Fan Reflect On a Great Season

Posted: Updated:

For the first time in 18 years, the Buffalo Bills played in the postseason. And a group of local Bills fans came together to watch it happen.

Erie News Now was at the Colony Pub and Grille to talk with fans about the game, and their outlook on the future.
 

Fans gathered to cheer on their team as they took on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Unfortunately for the Bills, they saw their season come to an end with a 10-3 defeat.


22-year-old Bills fan, Kyle Joseph was too young to remember the last time the Bills were in the playoffs. But, he says, the team's run this season is he will never forget.

"The history of the team definitely plays a part in it. Eventually, it was going to be over, and this year it was said Joseph So, whether they win or not, the most important part, I think is just the fact that, we had something to be excited about, is the biggest story."
 

For fellow fan, and Real Estate Owner, Jeffrey Johnson, the loss was tough, but he says it cannot break the bond that Bills fan have among each other.

“You know what, any connection is good, but, this is special.” said Johnson “We root together, we smile together, we cry together.”

A tough ending for the Bills on Sunday, but both Johnson, and Joseph believe they have a lot to look forward to next season.

