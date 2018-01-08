Gas Prices Inch Slightly Higher in Past Three Weeks

The national average retail price of regular grade gasoline has increased by 2.72 cents over the past three weeks.

It reverses the approximate 3 cent decline during the first two weeks of December.

Oil prices have jumped in price due to tensions in Iran and the lingering effects of the pipeline interruption in Libya.

The U.S. dollar is worth less than it was a year ago, which may also contribute to an increase in oil prices.

It is predicted that prices may rise another 10 to 15 cents per gallon as higher oil prices have not taken full effect.

However, gasoline supply is very plentiful as oil refineries are working at capacity while demand is low due to the extreme cold weather across the U.S.

