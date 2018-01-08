Company Behind Erie Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Host Meeting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Company Behind Erie Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Host Meeting, Job Fair

Posted: Updated:

The company awarded the permit for a medical marijuana dispensary in the Erie area plans to hold a town hall meeting and job fair this month.

Erie New Now was first to report Green Thumb Industries (GTI) has been approved for a new location for the dispensary.

It is expected to open in March at 2108 West 8th Street near Beverly Dr. in the City of Erie.

The dispensary was suppose to be located on West Ridge Road in Fairview and be ready by the end of December, but GTI requested permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to move because of environmental concerns at that site.

Company representatives will be in Erie to host the meeting about the dispensary plans and a job opportunity fair Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The location of the town hall will be announced next week.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com