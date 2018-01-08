Company Behind Erie Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Host Meeting, Job Fair

The company awarded the permit for a medical marijuana dispensary in the Erie area plans to hold a town hall meeting and job fair this month.

Erie New Now was first to report Green Thumb Industries (GTI) has been approved for a new location for the dispensary.

It is expected to open in March at 2108 West 8th Street near Beverly Dr. in the City of Erie.

The dispensary was suppose to be located on West Ridge Road in Fairview and be ready by the end of December, but GTI requested permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to move because of environmental concerns at that site.

Company representatives will be in Erie to host the meeting about the dispensary plans and a job opportunity fair Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The location of the town hall will be announced next week.

