Erie Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Host Town Hall Meeting, Job Fair

The company awarded the permit for a medical marijuana dispensary in the Erie area plans to hold a town hall meeting and job fair this month.

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) CEO Pete Kadens will be in Erie Thursday, Jan. 25 to host a meeting about the dispensary plans at the Zem Zem Shrine Club at 2525 West 38th Street.

Doors will open to the pubic at 6 p.m.

Kadens will speak at 6:30 p.m. about the company's hopes for Erie. He will explain what the facility will look like, the products the dispensary will sell, what people can expect and what jobs will be available. He and GTI team members will also answer questions submitted by the audience.

GTI's recruitment team will meet one-on-one with anyone interested in employment opportunities after the Q&A. Job seekers are asked to bring an updated resume.

The public is welcome to attend.

“The Erie town hall & job fair is very important to us," said Kadens in a statement. "We look forward to meeting with people who are interested in working with us to help create a growing and impactful industry in the local community. We have met many people over the last year interested in employment and vendor opportunities with GTI. We’re excited to come to Erie to add more jobs and grow stronger relationships in the community."

GTI also hosted similar job fairs in other United States markets where it operates. Its fair in Holyoke, Massachusetts in November attracted more than 500 people. The company has also held several community forums of the past year, including one in Danville, Pennsylvania, where it has a grower/processor permit for medical marijuana, to answer questions about the cannabis industry and company.

Erie New Now was first to report GTI has been approved for a new location for the dispensary.

It is expected to open in March at 2108 West 8th Street near Beverly Dr. in the City of Erie.

The dispensary was suppose to be located on West Ridge Road in Fairview and be ready by the end of December, but GTI requested permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to move because of environmental concerns at that site.

