Monday Morning Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON.  The ice has turned over to snow and we could have some moderate to heavy bursts of snow this morning.  Be prepared for reduced visibility at times along with slippery road conditions through lunchtime.  On top of that light glaze of ice, total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. 

