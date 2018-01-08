Man Identified, Charges Filed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Summit Township

Charges have been filed against the 71-year-old man who was critically injured after he was shot by State Police troopers in Summit Township Sunday.

State Police were called out around 1 a.m. for a domestic dispute at a home in the 2300 block of Dorn Road.

Troopers told Erie News Now when they arrived, Anthony L. LaCastro Jr. started firing an AK15 assault rifle at them. He refused commands to drop the gun, so troopers returned fire, according to State Police.

At last check, LaCastro is in critical condition at UPMC Hamot.

LaCastro faces five counts each of attempted murder of the first degree and aggravated assault and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Nobody else was hurt during the incident.

The five troopers involved are now on leave, which is standard procedure for a use of deadly force investigation.

LaCastro's wife called 911 to report the dispute and said he already fired a handgun multiple times in the garage while she was nearby, and he was outside armed with a rifle. She told troopers he was highly intoxicated at the time.

LaCastro was disarmed by his wife, but he then went into the home to get a rifle from his gun safe and load it, according to the criminal complaint. He told his wife that he was going to shoot anyone that came to his house, including police, according to investigators. She locked the door once he left the garage, then Lacastro fired multiple rounds from his rifle through the man door of the garage while she was inside, troopers said.

The AR 15 rifle found in LaCastro's possession after he was shot by troopers was equipped with a scope, State Police said. The handgun was found in the basement of the residence, where his wife said she hid it after disarming LaCastro, the criminal complaint said.

