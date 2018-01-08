Testimony Starts in Trial for Erie Man Charged in January 2017 Homicide

Surveillance video of a fatal January 2017 shooting was played in the courtroom Monday as the murder trial for an Erie man got underway.

Merle Page Jr., 27, is charged in the shooting death of Marcell Flemings.

Page is charged with homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

During opening arguments, the prosecution said the two men had bad blood. It is seeking a first-degree murder conviction.

The defense said it is not disputing Page shot at Flemings, but its is questioning the degree of the charges.

Part of the gunfire outside the Shell gas station at 6th and Parade was caught on surveillance video, which was shown in court Monday. It showed Page open fire on Flemings.

Several people have already taken the stand to testify, including Erie Police officers and the forensic pathologist for the ‎Erie County Coroner's Office, Eric Vey.

Two others - Shawnquel Pennamon and Latashi Brown - were also charged in the shooting.

