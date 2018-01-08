Residents Advised to Take Steps to Prepare for Expected Thaw

Millcreek Township officials are preparing for a quick thaw and rain expected this week.

They are asking residents to help clear the snow away from any storm drains near their property.

You should also remove any large piles of snow stacked up against homes or buildings because it could cause basement flooding problems when the piles melt.

If you see signs of roof stress or collapse when the thaw comes, call 9-1-1 immediately.

