Community Blood Bank Extends Hours Due to Urgent Need

The Community Blood Bank has an urgent need for donors.

More than 300 regulars have not been able to donate due to the unprecedented snow and bitter cold.

The Millcreek Fire Chief's Association, Millcreek Township and the Community Blood Bank Sunday teamed up to host a blood drive. It's the third one in the past week.

The blood bank said people are coming out to help as they hear about the emergency need.

"The community is amazingly supportive," said Deanna Rosenthal, mobile blood drive coordinator. "When the see we are in need, people just jump at the chance to help. People that haven't donated ever, or in a long time, they really come out and support us and the community."

UPMC Hamot is hosting a blood drive Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Community Blood Bank is also extending its hours Monday and Tuesday. It will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

