Special Team Ready to Respond to Serious Roof or Building Collap - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Special Team Ready to Respond to Serious Roof or Building Collapses

Posted: Updated:
Urban Search and Rescue Urban Search and Rescue

The forecast of much warmer temperatures and rain has local emergency responders worried about the increased possibility of roof or building collapses because of the weight of snow and ice.

A special Erie Fire Department team is ready in the event of a serious collapse.

The four members of the Urban Search and Rescue Team have special training  to rescue victims trapped in a collapse.

The team has a large truck to respond to any serious collapse not just in the city, but around the region if needed.

The truck is loaded with special equipment mostly purchased with state funds.

The gear is designed to locate victims and get them out of the rubble.

The team leader, Captain Tom Palotas said, "Well we have listening devices, cameras that can look int voids to find people. Also we have the shoring capabilities, the aluminum struts and wood shore that once we find the patient it makes it safe for us to enter the area."

In the event of a large collapse, the team can get help from similar search and rescue units in Oil City and Pittsburgh.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com