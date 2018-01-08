Special Team Ready to Respond to Serious Roof or Building Collapses

The forecast of much warmer temperatures and rain has local emergency responders worried about the increased possibility of roof or building collapses because of the weight of snow and ice.

A special Erie Fire Department team is ready in the event of a serious collapse.

The four members of the Urban Search and Rescue Team have special training to rescue victims trapped in a collapse.

The team has a large truck to respond to any serious collapse not just in the city, but around the region if needed.

The truck is loaded with special equipment mostly purchased with state funds.

The gear is designed to locate victims and get them out of the rubble.

The team leader, Captain Tom Palotas said, "Well we have listening devices, cameras that can look int voids to find people. Also we have the shoring capabilities, the aluminum struts and wood shore that once we find the patient it makes it safe for us to enter the area."

In the event of a large collapse, the team can get help from similar search and rescue units in Oil City and Pittsburgh.