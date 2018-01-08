Thawing Snow Causes Problems for Erie Fire Department on Side St - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Thawing Snow Causes Problems for Erie Fire Department on Side Streets

Posted: Updated:

As expected the thawing snow is already creating a headache for drivers.

As the snow thaws, it is creating grooves in the snow on the roads. 

While the main roads are mostly clear, the side streets are where people are seeing the most problems.

Plows were busy Monday trying to smooth out those side streets. 

Even the Erie Fire Department struggled going to calls. 

Two of their engine trucks became stuck on side streets causing a holdup, and several cars forced them to take alternate routes.

"We've come across on a few of the different runs, some cars that have been stuck in the street, where we have to take an alternate route to go around them. We've also had cars stuck trying to get in their driveway, half out of their driveway, half in their driveway, which is limited access," said Deputy Chief Mike Balliett of the Erie Fire Department.

Balliett urges drivers to exercise caution, and allow yourself a proper stopping distance.

