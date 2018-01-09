Man Stabbed in the Face During Fight With Stepson

One man is in police custody after an overnight stabbing in the city. Erie police say that suspect's stepfather is the victim.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police were called to a home along East 32nd street near Brandes. It was for a report of a 53-year old man who had been stabbed multiple times in the face during a fight with his stepson.

Rescue crews transported the man to UPMC Hamot. His condition and identity is not known at this time.

Police did arrest his stepson.

No word yet on his name or what charges he could face, as that investigation continues.