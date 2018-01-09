Attempted Homicide Charges Withdrawn for Three Inmates Charged i - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Attempted Homicide Charges Withdrawn for Three Inmates Charged in Prison Attacks

Attempted homicide charges have been withdrawn against three of the four inmates charged in attacks at the State Correctional Institution in Albion.

District Judge Chris Mackendrick bound over aggravated assault and assault by prisoner charges for Antwan Sheppard, 30; Shane Jones-Coleman, 27; and Jordan Spoonhour, 32, during a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. All three also faced a charge of attempted homicide when they were arraigned in November, but the charge was withdrawn.

The men attacked another inmate, identified as Rosco Brown, on Sept. 1, 2016, police said.

During the attack, Brown was knocked unconscious. The three men then repeatedly punched, kicked, and jumped on Brown and did not stop the beating until prison staff members broke it up, according to investigators

Brown suffered from bruising to his face and head and a concussion.

Kareem Savage, 29, is also heading to trial for homicide in another attack at the prison at the same time.

Judge Mackendrick bound over all charges, which also include two counts of assault by prisoner and aggravated assault in addition to homicide, during his preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Savage punched fellow inmate Anthony Wilson in the head, which caused him to fall, police said.

Savage then kicked and stomped on Wilson's head, as he laid defenseless on the floor, according to investigators.

Wilson died in the hospital about three months later.

