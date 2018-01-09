Erie Fire Fighters Respond to Several Calls for Structural Damage

It's been a busy day for Erie firefighters, and a tough day for several homeowners.

The heavy, melting snow, and large icicles meant city fire fighters ran from call to call for structural damage.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

The calls ranged from a chimney falling off the side of a home under the heavy snow, to roofs collapsing, and gutters and decks collapsing, "This is the third call I've heard come in today," said Lt. Andrew Stinely with the Erie Fire Department. "The weight of the snow and ice collapsed the back porch of this house, took the roof off and the porch," Stinely continued.

Dennis Bort, Owner of Bort Insurance Services says they've seen a significant increase in claims for home structural damage, "What we are seeing is where gutters can't take the weight of the ice and snow and they're pulling off the side of the building and things of that nature," said Bort. "We're starting to see water back up into houses as well," Bort continued.

On Monday, an Erie man was injured when a 10-foot icicle he was removing from his home, fell on top of him. Fortunately, he wasn't seriously hurt.

But as the snow melts, and reports of structural damage and concerns increase, make sure to keep safety in mind, "If you see a little water in your house, don't run out and try to knock 14 feet of ice off your roof and put yourself in the hospital, we can truly fix your house, people are significantly harder to fix," said Bort.