Merle Page Jr. Convicted of Third-Degree Murder in Fatal Shooting Outside East Erie Gas Station

A jury has convicted Merle Page Jr. of third-degree murder in a fatal shooting outside an east Erie gas station nearly one year ago.

It reached the verdict after about 4 hours of deliberations Tuesday.

Investigators said Page, 27, shot and killed Marcell Flemings, 26, outside the Shell at East 6th and Parade on Jan. 15, 2017.

Monday’s testimony focused on surveillance video that captured the deadly incident.

A couple officers testified that Flemings and several others had been pepper-sprayed during a fight at a nearby tavern.

In the video, you see Flemings walk into the store and purchase milk. Flemings then heads outside and pours the milk on his face to counteract the pepper spray.

Moments later, Flemings and another man in a Chicago Blackhawks jersey, identified as Page, got into a fist fight.

Page then walked to his car, grabbed a gun and fired the weapon at Flemings, according to investigators.

Flemings was carried into a car and rushed to the hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Erie County Assistant District Attorneys D. Robert Marion and Paul Sellers were seeking a first-degree murder charge, which carries a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Lawyers Eric Hackwelder and Stephen Sebald represented Page.

Hackwelder said while most of the evidence is undisputed in this case, this was not a premeditated killing and is asking for a lesser conviction.

