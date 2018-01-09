Major Conneaut Lake Improvement Project to Start Soon - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Major Conneaut Lake Improvement Project to Start Soon

Posted: Updated:
Conneaut Lake Revitalization Plan Conneaut Lake Revitalization Plan

After five years of planning, work is finally set to start on a major revitalization project in Conneaut Lake.

The $3.4 million project will be paid for through grants and private donations, without the need for a tax increase.

Construction is expected to start in March or April to improve a section of Water Street, or Route 322, the main route through town.

Work will include new sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.

The project will also include significant upgrades to nearby Fireman's Beach, a popular spot for swimming and boating.

Planners think the face lift will help boost the local economy.

Bill Eldridge, Chairman of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee said, "We expect to see some economic investment in the town as a result of the upgrades of the infrastructure. So it'll really help our economy which is tourism based."

Plans call for a second phase of improvements on another section of Water Street to be done in 2019.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com