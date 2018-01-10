Expedia Ranks Erie as One of Most Beautiful Winter Wonderlands

Expedia has ranked Erie as one of the 17 most beautiful winter destinations in the U.S.

The top winter destinations were picked based on average annual snowfall, beauty and available activities. Each was rated on a scale of one to five for each criteria.

Erie received 5/5 for average annual snowfall and 3/5 for both beauty and available activities.

Other destinations that made the list include:

Camden, Maine

Alta, Utah

Munising, Michigan

Stratton Mountain, Vermont

Spearfish Canyon area, South Dakota

Jackson, New Hampshire

Fargo, North Dakota

Haverhill, Massachusetts

Big Bear Lake, California

McCall, Idaho

Leavenworth, Washington

Stowe, Vermont

Greenough, Montana

Ouray, Colorado

Essex, Connecticut

LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Read the full article here.

