Expedia Ranks Erie as One of Most Beautiful Winter Wonderlands

Expedia has ranked Erie as one of the 17 most beautiful winter destinations in the U.S.

The top winter destinations were picked based on average annual snowfall, beauty and available activities. Each was rated on a scale of one to five for each criteria.

Erie received 5/5 for average annual snowfall and 3/5 for both beauty and available activities.

Other destinations that made the list include:

  • Camden, Maine
  • Alta, Utah
  • Munising, Michigan
  • Stratton Mountain, Vermont
  • Spearfish Canyon area, South Dakota
  • Jackson, New Hampshire
  • Fargo, North Dakota
  • Haverhill, Massachusetts
  • Big Bear Lake, California
  • McCall, Idaho
  • Leavenworth, Washington
  • Stowe, Vermont
  • Greenough, Montana
  • Ouray, Colorado
  • Essex, Connecticut
  • LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Read the full article here.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

