Man Charged in Robbery, Homicide at Crawford County Business Faces Trial in Related Case

The man accused of killing a Crawford County store worker during a robbery last year is heading to trial on several charges related to the case.

Adam Greenlee, 34, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of theft, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.

Greenlee stabbed Patrick Kozminski, 21, to death inside the GNC store in Vernon Township Nov. 30, investigators said. Kozminski was an employee at the store.

Greenlee took $250 from the store and took off, police said. He then stole a 2000 Ford Excursion and fled to the Erie area, where he was arrested two days later at the Walmart on Elm Street in Erie.

Thursday's hearing focused on the theft of the vehicle, as well as a stolen credit card, which investigators said he used to make a $130 purchase at the Dollar General in Albion.

