Wild Weather Through Saturday Morning

Rain showers are expected to shift in later Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening. The wet weather combined with snow melt will cause streams, creeks, and rivers to rise and possibly flood. Ice jams could also lead to additional flooding. On Friday, we start off with rain showers but as the cold air comes rushing in, freezing rain then becomes an issue for a few hours in the afternoon. Very light accumulations of ice are possible, but it could be enough to take down small branches and even lead to some power outages. Be careful traveling, especially on those untreated secondary roadways. A glaze of ice, plus freezing snow melt will make it extra slippery out there. The precipitation will then turn to sleet for short time in the early evening before becoming all snow. Snow could accumulate 5 to 10 inches through mid-morning on Saturday. By the weekend, high temperatures are going to struggle to reach 20 degrees.