Truck Gets Stuck in Wires in Erie

Emergency crews had to free a truck from wires in the City of Erie Wednesday night.

A tri-axle dump truck became tangled and stuck at an angle on the passenger side in the 2400 block of State Street.

The road was closed off while firefighters and Penelec removed the wires and got the truck back on its wheels.

