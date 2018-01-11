Jefferson Educational Society's Class Graduation

The Jefferson Educational Society welcomes a new class through graduation.

This year's project, called "Many Stories- One Story, the Erie Opioid Project" was on display.

The graduates launched their own video campaign to combat the opioid crisis.

Some of the recovering addicts are featured in the campaign video.

Lilly Broadcasting helped the group launch the educational campaign. This years class consists of 23 graduates.

It's the 3rd year the Jefferson Educational Society hosted the ceremony.