Smock Bridge Closed, Drivers Asked to Avoid Downtown Meadville Area Due to Localized Flooding

SMOCK BRIDGE CLOSED: The Smock Bridge, which carries Routes 6/19/322 over French Creek in Meadville and Vernon Township, Crawford County is closed due to flooding on road approaches to the bridge.

A detour is posted to use Route 102 and Mead Avenue.

DOWNTOWN MEADVILLE FLOODING: PennDOT is asking drivers to avoid travel to the downtown Meadville area, if possible, due to localized flooding that has closed or restricted some state roads and city streets. Message boards are being placed to alert drivers of traffic congestion and delays being caused by the localized flood conditions.

PennDOT has closed several other roads in the northwest Pennsylvania due to flooding.

Crawford County

Route 6 eastbound and westbound (Smock Bridge) is closed from Route 102 to Mead Avenue in the City of Meadville.

Route 322 is closed from Route 6 in the City of Meadville to Franklin Pike in West Mead Township.

Route 6 Eastbound is closed from Willow Street to Mead Avenue in Meadville.

Route 173 is closed from Lake Creek Road/Lippert Road in Wayne Township to Washington Street in Randolph Township.

Route 2040 (Spring Street) is closed from Route 102 to Lincoln Avenue in the City of Meadville.

Route 1001 (Mystic Park Road) is closed from Main Street in Hydetown Borough to Freemont Street in Steuben Township.

Route 1016 (Mackey Hill Road/Miller Station Road/Brown Hill Road) is closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Route 1014 (Johnston Road) is closed from Route 408 to Brown Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Route 2008 (Wilson Shute Road) is closed from Mercer Pike to Heckman Road in Union Township.

Route 1006 (Skeltontown Road/McClelland Street) is closed from Grant Street/Kearney Avenue in Cambridge Springs to Old Plank Road in Venango Township.

Erie County

Route 2001 (French Creek Road) is closed from Route 6 to Flatt Road in LeBoeuf Township.

Route 3011 (Pennside Road/Knapp Road) is closed from Pennside Road to Carter Road in Conneaut Township.

Route 215 has a lane restriction from I-90 to Stoker Road in Springfield Township.

Forest County

Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) is closed from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township.

2002 (River Road) is closed from Route 36 to Greenwood Road in Barnett Township.

Mercer County

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) is closed from Beatty School Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Venango County

Route 427 is closed from Academy Street in Cooperstown Borough to Deeter Road in Plum Township due to a wash out.

Warren County

Route 3014 (Kane Road) is closed from Route 27 to Coal Hill Road in Pittsfield Township.

Route 4001 (Piccadilly Hill Road/Scotts Crossing Road/ Sample Flats Road) is closed from Route 426 in Columbus Township to Spencer Road/Grand Army to the Republic Highway in Columbus Township.

The affected roads will reopen when conditions improve.

The following roads have reopened:

Route 6 is open in LeBoeuf Township and Mill Village Borough, Erie County.

Route 2018 (Pleasant Street/Elgin Road) is open Elgin Borough and Concord Township, Erie County.

Route 1041 (Sparta Street/Fish Flats Road/Britton Run Road) is open in Centerville Borough and Sparta Township, Crawford County.

Route 1020 (Five Corners Road/Tyronville Road) is open in Steuben Township, Crawford County.

Route 3009 (Tidioute Creek Road) is open in Tidioute Borough and Triumph Township, Warren County.

