PennDOT Closes Roads Due to Flooding - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PennDOT Closes Roads Due to Flooding

Posted: Updated:

PennDOT has closed several roads in the northwest region due to flooding.

Crawford County

  • Eastbound lanes of Route 6 are closed from Willow Street to Mead Avenue in the City of Meadville
  • Route 173 from Lake Creek Road/Lippert Road in Wayne Township to Washington Street in Randolph Township.
  • Route 2040 (Spring Street) from Route 102 to Lincoln Avenue in the City of Meadville.
  • Route 1001 (Mystic Park Road) from Main Street in Hydetown Borough to Freemont Street in Steuben Township.
  • Route 1041 (Sparta Street/Fish Flats Road/Britton Run Road) from Garland Street in Centerville Borough to Route 77 in Sparta Township.
  • Route 2005 (Townhall Road) from Route 285 in Fairfield Township to Dutch Hill Road in Union Township.

Erie County

  • Route 6 from Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township to Main Street in Mill Village Borough.
  • Route 2001 (French Creek Road) from Route 6 to Flatt Road in LeBoeuf Township.
  • Route 2018 (Pleasant Street/Elgin Road) from Main Street in Elgin Borough to Route 89 in Concord Township.
  • Route 3011 (Pennside Road/Knapp Road) from Pennside Road to Carter Road in Conneaut Township.

Mercer County

  • Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Beatty School Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Warren County

  • Route 3009 (Tidioute Creek Road) from Grant Street in Tidioute Borough to Karney Road in Triumph Township.
  • Route 3007 (Davey Hill Road) from Old Garland Road to Route 27 in Pittsfield Township.
  • Route 3014 (Kane Road) from Route 27 to Coal Hill Road in Pittsfield Township.
  • Route 2004 (Horton Avenue) from Main Street to Route 6 in Sheffield Township.

Forest County

  • Route 666 from Kiffer Hill Road to Yellow Hammer Road in Hickory Township
  • Route 3004 (Nebraska Road)  from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com