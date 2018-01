PennDOT: More Roads Reopen After Being Flooded

SMOCK BRIDGE CLOSED: The Smock Bridge, which carries Routes 6/19/322 over French Creek in Meadville and Vernon Township, Crawford County is closed due to flooding on road approaches to the bridge.

A detour is posted to use Route 102 and Mead Avenue.

DOWNTOWN MEADVILLE FLOODING: PennDOT is asking drivers to avoid travel to the downtown Meadville area, if possible, due to localized flooding that has closed or restricted some state roads and city streets. Message boards are being placed to alert drivers of traffic congestion and delays being caused by the localized flood conditions.

The following roads have reopened:

Route 173 is open in Wayne Township and Randolph Township, Crawford County.

Route 6 Eastbound is open from Willow Street to Mead Avenue in Meadville, Crawford County.

Route 1006 (Skeltontown Road/McClelland Street) is open in Cambridge Springs and Venango Township, Crawford County.

Route 427 is open with a lane restriction in Plum Township, Venango County.

PennDOT has closed several other roads in the northwest Pennsylvania due to flooding.

Crawford County

Route 6 eastbound and westbound (Smock Bridge) is closed from Route 102 to Mead Avenue in the City of Meadville.

Route 322 is closed from Route 6 in the City of Meadville to Franklin Pike in West Mead Township.

Route 2040 (Spring Street) is closed from Route 102 to Lincoln Avenue in the City of Meadville.

Route 1016 (Mackey Hill Road/Miller Station Road/Brown Hill Road) is closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Route 1014 (Johnston Road) is closed from Route 408 to Brown Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Route 2008 (Wilson Shute Road) is closed from Mercer Pike to Heckman Road in Union Township.

Erie County

Route 2001 (French Creek Road) is closed from Route 6 to Flatt Road in LeBoeuf Township.

Forest County

Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) is closed from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township.

Mercer County

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) is closed from Beatty School Road to Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Warren County

Route 3014 (Kane Road) is closed from Route 27 to Coal Hill Road in Pittsfield Township.

Route 4001 (Piccadilly Hill Road/Scotts Crossing Road/ Sample Flats Road) is closed from Route 426 in Columbus Township to Spencer Road/Grand Army to the Republic Highway in Columbus Township.

The affected roads will reopen when conditions improve.

