The first person to windsurf down a mountain - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The first person to windsurf down a mountain

Posted: Updated:
b Hodgetts -

He swapped sea for snow to go where no man has gone before.

Levi Siver, a professional windsurfer used to jumping waves and carving turns in the ocean, performed a world first last year when he took his sport to a snow-capped mountain in Japan.

The 37-year-old, known as "The King of Style," traveled to Rishiri Island in Hokkaido for a project that had been five years in the making and took 20 days to shoot.

Braving temperatures as low as -13 degrees celsius, Siver was captured making smooth turns in the snow, the first man to give windsurfing an alpine twist.

READ: How to train, eat and sleep like skiing's Olympic champion

READ: 12 of the world's biggest ski areas

"I got this exhilarating feeling that I can't even really describe," said Siver.

"The idea for this project stemmed from the vision that we could transfer the elements of windsurfing onto a mountain and create the same exhilarating experience the surfer gets on the water.

"I wanted to be the first person to try alpine windsurfing on a finned board. Using a snowboard would actually be optimum for performance, but I really wanted to recreate that unique sensation of windsurfing and to do that I need[ed] a board somewhere in between a snowboard and windsurfing board."

His specially designed board, like that used for windsurfing, was complete with a fin and without fixed bindings for his feet. Using the large sail, he could harness the wind to guide himself down the mountain.

Visit cnn.com/skiing for more news and videos

Still can't believe it happened? See for yourself in the video at the top of the page.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/sports/2017/12/28/spc-alpine-edge-how-to-ski-slalom-macfarlane.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com