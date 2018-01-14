Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner Recognizes Differenc - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner Recognizes Difference Makers

Observances of the Martin Luther King holiday got underway in Erie tonight with the singing of the Negro National Anthem.

There was a full house, as the King Center at 312 Chestnut Street hosted the 8th annual Dr. King Awards dinner.
            Guest speaker Johnnie l. Early II, Dean of Pharmaceutical Science at the University of Toledo...gave a message about opportunities for minorities in the growing STEM fields.
           

The dinner honors community leaders and organizations, that each in their own way carry on Dr. King's legacy in our community.  Honorees included Serve Erie, Climate Changers, Willie C. McAdory, and Celestine Davis.

"Dr. King said one of life's most persistent questions and what we need to recognize is what are we doing for others and these people are doing for others.” said Executive Director at the MLK Center Erie “And that is why we recognize them here tonight.”

Coming up Monday...Serve Erie, is partnering with Penn State Behrend and students from Seven Western PA campuses to help with service projects in Erie on the King Holiday.
            There's a 10:00 am prayer service at Saint James AME Church.
           

And Erie's annual MLK march steps off at noon from Perry Square...heading to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. The focus is “Marching for Jobs and Income in Erie.”

