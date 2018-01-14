Weather Impacts Sports Schedules

Snowy weather and bitter cold temperatures are putting high school basketball games and wrestling matches behind schedule.

Dozens of Erie area high schools had to cancel sports events for safety reasons Thursday and Friday.

Erie News Now talked with Larry Seneta who coaches the Girard High School girls basketball team.

The team had to cancel several games because of the weather, but it's not unusual to cancel a few games each season because of the weather, Seneta said.

The goal is to get as many of the games rescheduled as soon as possible, he said.

"There's a deadline we have to make the games up, even if we have to play three or four nights in a row," said Seneta. "District 10 mandates that the season has to end at a certain time."

