Man Arraigned on Charges in Summit Township Officer-Involved Shooting

The Summit Township man accused of triggering an officer-involved shooting at his Dorn Road home last weekend was arraigned in the hospital Friday.

Anthony LaCastro Jr., 71, was arraigned by District Judge Brian McGowan at UPMC Hamot, where he has been under treatment for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

State Police said they returned fire and hit LaCastro when he failed to their commands and fired an assault rifle at them.

Five troopers responded to the scene after Mrs. LaCastro called 9-1-1 for an ambulance and help.

She reported her husband had been drinking and had already fired a pistol.

LaCastro faces five counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault, plus six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.