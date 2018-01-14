Icy Road Conditions Lead to Car Accident

Drivers are urged to be careful as some roads may have ice. Those icy conditions led to an accident Sunday morning.

The call came in a little after 9:00 a.m. at West 38th Street and Cherry Street.

According to officials at the scene, a car slide through the red light heading west on 38th Street,and collided with a Subaru hitting it on its passengers side.

A female that was sitting in the passengers side was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.