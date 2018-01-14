Gymnasts Take on Day Three of Stars and Stripes Invitational

It's the 17th Annual Stars and Stripes Co-ed Invitational at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Sunday and Monday are the final two days of the competition, with just girls competition left.

The event grows every year. This year 1,800 athletes from more than 50 teams in the U.S. and Canada are taking part.

Gymnasts said it's one of their favorite meets to come to.

"It's fun because you're always making new friends and everything and you're always meeting new people and coaches," said Mikaela Gornia.

Monday is the last day for the competition with the final round beginning at 3:00 p.m. And finishing by 6:30.