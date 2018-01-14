Fire Breaks Out in Same Block of Falconer, New York for Second Time

Several fire departments were called to battle a 3-alarm fire in Falconer, New York Sunday.

They were dispatched to the fire at 15 West Main Street just before noon.

Reports indicate everyone is out of the building, according to our news partner WNY News Now. 11 people have been displaced, Mayor Jim Rensel said.

A firefighter injured his knee.

The other half of the same block was damaged by fire in March.

WNY News Now shot the video below.

