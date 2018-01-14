Fire Breaks Out in Same Block of Falconer, New York for Second T - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Breaks Out in Same Block of Falconer, New York for Second Time

Posted: Updated:

Several fire departments were called to battle a 3-alarm fire in Falconer, New York Sunday.

They were dispatched to the fire at 15 West Main Street just before noon.

Reports indicate everyone is out of the building, according to our news partner WNY News Now. 11 people have been displaced, Mayor Jim Rensel said.

A firefighter injured his knee.

The other half of the same block was damaged by fire in March.

WNY News Now shot the video below.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now and WNY News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com