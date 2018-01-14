Residents React As Fire Destroys Buildings/ Displace 11 in Western NY Town

A dozen Western New York fire companies spent all Sunday afternoon battling a three-alarm fire on West Main Street in Falconer, New York.



The blaze broke out right next to a big section of the same block that was destroyed by fire last spring.



The fire has been put out, but there is still plenty of work to be done as fire investigators try to piece together what caused today's blaze.



In the meantime, Main Street in Falconer is blocked off, and very well could be for the next 48 hours as the crews continue to search for answers

As the last of the smoke and fire is put out, two questions are raised, how? And why?

"Before we start speculating, we need to find out what happened. “ said Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello “You know, when you have a multi-unit dwellings in there, anything could happen, and our fire investigators are going to do a good job, I’m sure, to target what the source was."

It's an all-too-familiar setting for fire crews, who found themselves battling a fire on the same exact block, one year ago. That fire was ruled an arson.

"This community, it’s tearing it apart, piece-by-piece. “ said Falconer resident Lori Bekeleski “And there's really not much you can say."

Amazingly, nobody was killed, but the fire's impact will be felt for quite some time.

"These business owners, and how they put their lives into these businesses.” said Bekeleski “And now they're gonna be gone."

"Another building with innocent families that lost everything, it’s just crazy." said fellow Falconer resident Carrie Paul.

Paul had relatives who were in the building. At the time, Paul didn’t know if they had made it out safely.

They did. All 11 people who lived in the upstairs apartments were offered shelter at Falconer Central High School. And they're getting help from the Red Cross.

A firefighter injured his knee while at the scene but is expected to recover.