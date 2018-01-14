Missing Elk County Man Found Dead From Apparent Hypothermia - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Missing Elk County Man Found Dead From Apparent Hypothermia

State Police find missing Elk County man dead in wooded area State Police find missing Elk County man dead in wooded area

An Elk County man, who set off a search when he failed to return home from a ride in his "side by side" ATV, was found dead of apparent exposure, in a wooded area off Apple Street in Jay Township.

PA State Police Ridgway and members of the Elk County Search and Rescue team started looking for 54-year-old Scott Winslow of Weedville, after he didn't come home on Saturday.

Members of the State Police found him about 10:30 Sunday morning.  According to a public information release from the Ridgway barracks, Elk County Coroner, Michell Muccio pronounced Winslow dead from apparent hypothermia, coupled with a medical condition.

