Missing Elk County Man Found Dead From Apparent Hypothermia

An Elk County man, who set off a search when he failed to return home from a ride in his "side by side" ATV, was found dead of apparent exposure, in a wooded area off Apple Street in Jay Township.

PA State Police Ridgway and members of the Elk County Search and Rescue team started looking for 54-year-old Scott Winslow of Weedville, after he didn't come home on Saturday.

Members of the State Police found him about 10:30 Sunday morning. According to a public information release from the Ridgway barracks, Elk County Coroner, Michell Muccio pronounced Winslow dead from apparent hypothermia, coupled with a medical condition.