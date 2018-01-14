Exhibit Daniel Burke: Callings Featured at Erie Art Museum Second Sunday

Art lovers enjoyed a free day at the Erie Art Museum for their monthly Second Sunday event.

Visitors and enjoyed a new exhibit by artist and Mercyhurst Professor, Daniel Burke.

The free day included a hands-on art-making activity. Visitors used acrylic paint and National Geographic magazines to decorate aluminum birds designed by Burke and donated by Frahlo industries.

The artist led people on a guided tour, talking about the ideas that inspired each work in his exhibit, Daniel Burke: Callings.

Burke's advice for parents is to give your kids a sketch book, where they can draw or write their ideas. "I believe that your ideas usually come from observations, and normally when we study things, our observations, we study them with media," Burke said. "In other words, we don't read about things we don't just study about them scientifically but we look at things visually, so part of the exhibit has to do with studying things, looking at things in different ways," he added.

Second Sunday offer free admission to the Erie Art Museum from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and exhibit based art-making from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.