Annual Winter Wonderland Able to Wrap Up after Postponement

Tonight, a local holiday tradition wrapped up its run, albeit a couple of weeks late.

The annual Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland was supposed to end before the New Year, but intense weather conditions postponed the six-day event.



Children and their parents still had the opportunity to do arts and crafts, look at Christmas lights, and of course, see the animals.



The event normally carries a Christmas-theme, and the delay forced the staff to think on their feet to keep the holiday feeling alive.

"It's given us some great ideas for how to improve, and change the event moving forward.“ said Event Coordinator Melissa Martin “And we think that the public has responded really well to some of the small changes we made, and we're hoping to make it even better next year."

Despite having to postpone, Martin says she feels this year's wonderland was an overall success.