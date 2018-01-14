Brides World Erie Kicks Off 2018 Wedding Planning Season

The 2018 wedding planning season is underway. Since many couples get engaged around holiday time, January is the month when the serious planning begins.

The Brides World bridal show at the Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center was the place for brides, grooms and their bridal parties to be on Sunday. They could meet with wedding specialists on everything from cakes and catering, to bridal fashions and florists.

The Exquisite Bride and Tuxedo Junction put on fashion shows throughout the day. And some lucky brides left with prizes and free giveaways.

Next Sunday, January 21, the 2018 Bridal Showcase comes to the historic Warner Theatre, with ideas, prizes and a runway show by Bridal Elegance and Cuffs Formal Wear. Organizers say brides and their guests must register for a free invitation.