Winter Reality Returns After January Thaw

After the January thaw, the weather returned to winter reality.

After Friday's rain gave way to sleet then snow, the region had to dig out Saturday.

The winter event brought a few new inches of snow on a glaze of ice.

Plow crews were out early Saturday clearing streets in the City of Erie. People at home got out the snowblowers and shovels, too.

Cleaning out from a few inches of fresh snow is an easier task after the mounds of snow in Erie from Christmas week.

Temperatures are cold, especially after reaching nearly 60 degree just a few days ago.

