Environmental Expo Reminds People to Think Green, Recycle

The Erie County Recycling Program and Environment Erie teamed up to remind people to think green and recycle.

The two organizations hosted an Environmental Expo Saturday at Blasco Memorial Library.

Booths were set up to show the public what organizations exists in the community to support green and recycling initiatives.

The expo also included activities to reinforce good environmental habits for young people and their families, too.

"A lot of the organizations that are here do a lot of workshops do a lot of educational programing and different activities and even projects that are happening in the community," said Nate Millet, assistant director of Environment Erie. "This is a chance for them to kind of share with the public what's going on."

Attendees received giveaways and even trees to plant.

