Art Lovers Enjoy Second Sunday at Erie Art Museum

Art lovers enjoyed a free day at the Erie Art Museum for its monthly Second Sunday event.

Families were able to enjoy a guided tour from artist Daniel Burke in his exhibit "Callings."

Visitors also used acrylic paint and National Geographic magazines to decorate aluminum birds designed by Burke and donated by Frahlo Industries.

The free program featured a new exhibit on display in the museum. The artists led about 25 people on a guided tour and talked about the ideas that inspired each work.

They also participated in a hands-on art-making activity.

Burke's advice for parents is to give kids a sketch book where they can draw or write their ideas.

"I believe that your ideas usually come from observations, and normally when we study things, our observations, we study them with media," said Burke, an art professor at Mercyhurst University. "In other words, we don't read about things, we don't just study about them scientifically, we look at things visually, so part of the exhibit has to do with studying things, looking at things in different ways."

Second Sundays provide free admission to the Erie Art Museum from 1 to 5 p.m. Tours and exhibit-based art-making run from 2 to 4 p.m.

