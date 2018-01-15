City of Meadville Tackles Flooding Issues - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City of Meadville Tackles Flooding Issues

Many streets and intersections in the City of Meadville have been flooded.

The city is coordinating efforts with Crawford County and PennDOT to keep drivers and residents safe.

The flood waters cannot drain from many streets and intersection because French Creek remains above flood stage.

Several inches of water surround the Taco Bell on Park Ave.

City Manager Andy Walker said colder temperatures are keeping water levels high and creating a challenge for Meadville.

"All that standing water is freezing in place," said Walker. "If it's not receding, it's freezing in place. That's what were battling right now."

The city is asking residents to be patients and follow the posted detours, road closures and high water signs.

